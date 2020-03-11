Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

Shares of FSM stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $484.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

