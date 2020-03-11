Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is a specialty distributor of wallboard and suspended ceiling systems primarily in U.S. and Canada. The Company’s segments include Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. Specialty building products segment distributes wallboard and accessories, metal framing, suspended ceiling systems and other products. Mechanical insulation segment includes insulation solutions for pipes and mechanical systems. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is based in Tustin, California. “

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Foundation Building Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

Shares of FBM stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $654.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Foundation Building Materials has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $22.14.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 1.87%. Foundation Building Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foundation Building Materials (FBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.