Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

FCPT has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

FCPT stock opened at $29.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average is $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.20. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $32.50.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $40.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 45.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,011 shares in the company, valued at $324,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,266.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 92,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

