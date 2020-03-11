Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. offers content and connectivity services for the airline industry. It provides airlines with in-flight video content, e-commerce and information services. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Global Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

ENT stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $2.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Eagle Entertainment stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) by 851.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,915 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Global Eagle Entertainment worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

