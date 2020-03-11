Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Golden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $11.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $21.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 12.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $1,803,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

