C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $64.78 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $61.76 and a one year high of $91.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.58 and a 200-day moving average of $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.