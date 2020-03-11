Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Freshpet alerts:

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $67,856.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,728.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Freshpet by 287.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $64.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1,067.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $81.29.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.95 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.