FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

FORM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley initiated coverage on FormFactor in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Sidoti raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get FormFactor alerts:

In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $259,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $351,368.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,108,196.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,856 shares of company stock worth $1,906,269. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 113.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 34,215 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 33.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the third quarter worth about $405,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $28.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $178.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.99 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.