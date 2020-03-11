Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €15.25 ($17.74).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.10 ($12.91) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, February 24th. HSBC set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($15.81) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ETR:LHA opened at €10.43 ($12.13) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion and a PE ratio of 3.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €12.33 ($14.34) and a fifty-two week high of €23.16 ($26.93).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

