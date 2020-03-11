Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €15.25 ($17.74).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.10 ($12.91) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, February 24th. HSBC set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($15.81) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ETR:LHA opened at €10.43 ($12.13) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion and a PE ratio of 3.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €12.33 ($14.34) and a fifty-two week high of €23.16 ($26.93).

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

