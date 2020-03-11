Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and sixteen have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €87.11 ($101.29).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

HEN3 opened at €74.30 ($86.40) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €90.38 and its 200 day moving average price is €92.00. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a one year high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

