Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2020

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIN. MKM Partners cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $205,124.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $443,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,462 shares of company stock worth $1,864,237. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth $4,807,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $60.13 on Wednesday. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $104.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.45.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 55.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

