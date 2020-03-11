Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,970 ($25.91).

A number of analysts have recently commented on HLMA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,510 ($19.86) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halma to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 2,040 ($26.84) to GBX 2,070 ($27.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of HLMA stock opened at GBX 1,976 ($25.99) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,130.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,035.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion and a PE ratio of 41.60. Halma has a 12 month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,261 ($29.74).

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

