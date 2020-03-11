Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DSKE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,522,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 623,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Daseke by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 772,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 23,143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Daseke by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 13,336 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Daseke by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 89,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Daseke by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 16,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSKE stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. Daseke has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.37 million. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daseke will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

