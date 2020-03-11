Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.95.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPRX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $358.61 million, a P/E ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 2.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 436.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,591 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 581.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 968,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

