Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2020

Shares of Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

CLSD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $109.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 273.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 205,444 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 361.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 41,238 shares in the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

