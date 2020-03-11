American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $237.08.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,774 shares of company stock worth $1,579,766. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMT opened at $243.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $109.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.41. American Tower has a 1-year low of $182.05 and a 1-year high of $258.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

