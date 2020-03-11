The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.63.
A number of brokerages have commented on WU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.
In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $661,457.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Siegmund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $262,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE:WU opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29. The Western Union has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $28.44.
The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 737.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Western Union will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 46.24%.
The Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.
