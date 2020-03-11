The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on WU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get The Western Union alerts:

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $661,457.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Siegmund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $262,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 807,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after buying an additional 90,360 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 9,799.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 19,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000.

NYSE:WU opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29. The Western Union has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 737.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Western Union will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.