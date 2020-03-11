Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $332.83.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total transaction of $879,552.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Burkart sold 1,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.01, for a total value of $515,032.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at $701,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,284 shares of company stock worth $8,021,837 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESS opened at $294.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.43. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $271.58 and a 1 year high of $334.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.30%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

