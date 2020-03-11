Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

CM opened at $64.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $62.09 and a 52-week high of $87.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.47.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $1.0955 dividend. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.38%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

