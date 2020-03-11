Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.17.

OMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC opened at $64.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $85.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.58.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Omnicom Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.