Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2020

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DENN. BidaskClub cut shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.79. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $23.88.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $113.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.17 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Denny’s news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $680,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,308.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Denny’s by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,509,000 after purchasing an additional 725,669 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,694,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 252,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 35,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

