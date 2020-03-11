Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €107.67 ($125.19).

Several analysts recently issued reports on RHM shares. Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($118.60) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

ETR RHM opened at €72.32 ($84.09) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €93.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of €103.09. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.94. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of €82.40 ($95.81) and a 1 year high of €118.60 ($137.91).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

