Playtech PLC (LON:PTEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Playtech PLC (LON:PTEC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 406.67 ($5.35).

Several equities research analysts have commented on PTEC shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Playtech in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Playtech to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 390 ($5.13) in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Playtech from GBX 471 ($6.20) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Playtech to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 425 ($5.59) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

LON:PTEC opened at GBX 211.30 ($2.78) on Wednesday. Playtech has a 12 month low of GBX 305.20 ($4.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 462.30 ($6.08). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 324.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 379.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.60. The firm has a market cap of $699.94 million and a P/E ratio of 2.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of €0.12 ($0.14) per share. This is a boost from Playtech’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Playtech’s payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

About Playtech

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients.

