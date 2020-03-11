Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 205 ($2.70).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 185 ($2.43) price target on Barclays and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, January 20th. HSBC increased their price target on Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

In other news, insider Mohamed A. El-Erian bought 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 177 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £194,700 ($256,116.81). Also, insider Michael Ashley bought 36,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £49,891.60 ($65,629.57).

Barclays stock opened at GBX 118.10 ($1.55) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 117.92 ($1.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 165.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 164.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.64%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

