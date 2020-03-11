Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,496,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,844,000 after purchasing an additional 251,843 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,632,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Crane by 1,655.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 146,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 138,408 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR opened at $61.59 on Wednesday. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $57.71 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Crane had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Crane will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

