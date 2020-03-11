Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

ORTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 6.26. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $984.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of -0.83.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 million. Analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $266,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,389,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,426 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,740,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,690,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,992,000 after purchasing an additional 944,433 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,265,000 after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,308,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,993,000 after purchasing an additional 476,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

