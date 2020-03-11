Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.25.

CRTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura dropped their price objective on Criteo from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Criteo from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 21.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.88. Criteo has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $266.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.30 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.01%. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

