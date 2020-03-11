Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Parkland Fuel in a research note issued on Sunday, March 8th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Parkland Fuel’s FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PKI. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. AltaCorp Capital raised their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.30.

Shares of TSE PKI opened at C$33.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.23. Parkland Fuel has a 52-week low of C$31.84 and a 52-week high of C$49.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.15.

About Parkland Fuel

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

