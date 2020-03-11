Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will report sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year sales of $4.52 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BR. Raymond James raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.20.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $773,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,796. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $476,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,910,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,858 shares of company stock worth $2,780,067. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR opened at $99.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.75. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $136.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

