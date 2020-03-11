Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co.KGaA (SWX:BVB) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co.KGaA (SWX:BVB) has been assigned a €12.00 ($13.95) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co.KGaA has a one year low of €5.75 ($6.69) and a one year high of €9.35 ($10.87).

