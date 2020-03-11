Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

JRSH opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66. Jerash Holdings has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 6.43.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Jerash Holdings will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the 4th quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.