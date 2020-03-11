LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LGI Homes, Inc. is engaged in the design and construction of entry-level homes across Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia. The company focuses on converting renters of apartments and single-family homes into homeowners by offering homes at affordable locations. LGI Homes, Inc. is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LGIH. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on LGI Homes from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LGI Homes from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

LGIH opened at $75.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.10 and a 200-day moving average of $79.24. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $52.16 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 12.55.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.73 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $110,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

