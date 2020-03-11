Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) to “Buy”

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.34% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

NASDAQ LEVL opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Level One Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58. The company has a market cap of $167.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jacob W. Haas acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Also, Director Jacob W. Haas acquired 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.13 per share, with a total value of $53,254.91. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $347,800. Company insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVL. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the third quarter worth $245,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the third quarter worth $70,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,293,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

