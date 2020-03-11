Peel Hunt Cuts SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Price Target to GBX 30

SDX Energy (LON:SDX) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 32 ($0.42) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 96.72% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of SDX Energy in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

LON:SDX opened at GBX 15.25 ($0.20) on Wednesday. SDX Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.60 ($0.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 43.40 ($0.57). The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 million and a P/E ratio of -7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 22.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 21.94.

SDX Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds a 50% working interest in producing assets in the North West Gemsa and Meseda located onshore in the Eastern Desert, adjacent to the Gulf of Suez; 75% working interest in the Sebou concession situated in the Gharb Basin; and 12.75% working interest in development assets in the South Ramadan concession.

