Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Myokardia (MYOK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Myokardia (NASDAQ: MYOK):

3/5/2020 – Myokardia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Myokardia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MyoKardia, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its product candidate consists of MYK-461, a small molecule to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, DCM-1, treats heritable dilated cardiomyopathy by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart, HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients and LUS-1, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart, which are in different clinical trial. MyoKardia, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

3/3/2020 – Myokardia was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/28/2020 – Myokardia had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2020 – Myokardia was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/20/2020 – Myokardia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MyoKardia, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its product candidate consists of MYK-461, a small molecule to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, DCM-1, treats heritable dilated cardiomyopathy by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart, HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients and LUS-1, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart, which are in different clinical trial. MyoKardia, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

2/12/2020 – Myokardia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MyoKardia, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its product candidate consists of MYK-461, a small molecule to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, DCM-1, treats heritable dilated cardiomyopathy by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart, HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients and LUS-1, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart, which are in different clinical trial. MyoKardia, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

2/11/2020 – Myokardia had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $77.00 to $82.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Myokardia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/27/2020 – Myokardia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2020 – Myokardia was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/17/2020 – Myokardia had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $82.00 to $96.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MYOK opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. Myokardia Inc has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.55.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Myokardia Inc will post -5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Cynthia J. Ladd sold 1,849 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $126,564.05. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,150.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $359,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,218,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,630. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,182,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Myokardia by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,851,000 after acquiring an additional 24,764 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Myokardia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. AXA raised its stake in shares of Myokardia by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 72,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Myokardia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,665,000.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

