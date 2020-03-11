Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LRLCY. BNP Paribas upgraded L OREAL CO/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded L OREAL CO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Barclays downgraded L OREAL CO/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded L OREAL CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $55.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.50. L OREAL CO/ADR has a twelve month low of $50.78 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $149.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.59.

L OREAL CO/ADR Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

