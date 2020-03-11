Barclays Lowers National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target to $60.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

NTIOF opened at $40.00 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $39.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.14.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

