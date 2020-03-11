Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Xiaomi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of Xiaomi stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32. Xiaomi has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $1.80.

Xiaomi Corporation operates as an Internet company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by Internet of Things in Mainland China and internationally. The company offers a range of hardware products, such as smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, AI speakers, and smart routers; power banks, headphones, air purifiers, fitness bands, robot vacuum cleaners, scooters/self-balancing scooters, water purifiers, induction heating rice cookers, home security cameras, and laser projectors; and lifestyle products comprising housewares and personal accessories.

