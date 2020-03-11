Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DOC. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.77.

NYSE DOC opened at $19.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.51. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.57 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $92,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 385,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 167,639 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,083,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,233,000 after acquiring an additional 29,724 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,517,000 after acquiring an additional 348,120 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 126,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

