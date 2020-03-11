HOYA (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HRGLF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of HOYA in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HOYA stock opened at $19.13 on Monday. HOYA has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $31.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.47.

About HOYA

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

