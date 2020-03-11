Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Scotiabank

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PDS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of Precision Drilling to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.86.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

NYSE:PDS opened at $0.60 on Monday. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $286.95 million, a P/E ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 2.04.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $282.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 590.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 47,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 40,738 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 903,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 29,988 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,383,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 623,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,416,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 359,745 shares in the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.