Zacks Investment Research Upgrades American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) to Buy

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $46.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

AAT opened at $38.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $36.59 and a 1 year high of $49.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.51.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.37). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $98.95 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Assets Trust will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.33 per share, with a total value of $413,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 12,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $531,014.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 40,317 shares of company stock worth $1,710,820 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 17.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,750,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,190,000 after buying an additional 1,153,452 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,104,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,487,000 after buying an additional 338,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,557,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,542,000 after buying an additional 53,098 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,468,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,116,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,225,000 after buying an additional 140,374 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the ?company?) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

