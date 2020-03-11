Diversified Healthcare Trust’s (DHC) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2020

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DHC. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

DHC opened at $5.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

