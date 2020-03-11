Comparing Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) and Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) and Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and Synovus Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shinhan Financial Group $21.00 billion 0.57 $2.72 billion $11.97 2.13 Synovus Financial $2.41 billion 1.56 $563.78 million $3.90 6.54

Shinhan Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Synovus Financial. Shinhan Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synovus Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and Synovus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shinhan Financial Group 17.28% 8.08% 0.61% Synovus Financial 23.43% 14.09% 1.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Shinhan Financial Group and Synovus Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shinhan Financial Group 1 2 0 0 1.67 Synovus Financial 0 1 10 0 2.91

Synovus Financial has a consensus target price of $41.30, suggesting a potential upside of 62.02%. Given Synovus Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Synovus Financial is more favorable than Shinhan Financial Group.

Volatility & Risk

Shinhan Financial Group has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Synovus Financial has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Synovus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Synovus Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Synovus Financial beats Shinhan Financial Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as investment banking, real estate financing, overseas real estate and development project financing, infrastructure and structured financing, equity/venture investments, mergers and acquisitions consulting, and securitization; derivatives services comprising securities and derivative products, and foreign exchange trading; and working capital loans and facilities loans. In addition, it is involved in treasury and investment activities in international capital markets consisting of foreign currency-denominated securities trading, foreign exchange trading and services, trade-related financial services, international factoring services, and foreign banking operations. Further, the company offers trust account management, securities brokerage, and asset management services, as well as leasing and equipment financing, savings banking, loan collection and credit reporting, collective investment administration, private equity investment, and financial system development services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a network of 865 service centers; 6,076 ATMs; 9 cash dispensers; and 35 digital kiosks. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services consist of accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment, and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; Internet-based banking services; and bank credit card services, including Visa and MasterCard services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management and financial planning services, and individual investment advice on equity and other securities, as well as trust services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through 249 branches and 335 ATMs in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Financial Corp. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

