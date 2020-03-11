Reviewing Avantor (AVTR) & Its Competitors

Avantor (NYSE: AVTR) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Avantor to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Avantor alerts:

This table compares Avantor and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantor N/A N/A N/A Avantor Competitors -105.29% -115.44% -16.69%

80.4% of Avantor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avantor and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avantor $6.04 billion N/A 23.84 Avantor Competitors $1.15 billion $309.28 million 13.56

Avantor has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Avantor is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Avantor and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantor 0 4 19 0 2.83 Avantor Competitors 257 1072 1435 77 2.47

Avantor currently has a consensus target price of $20.71, indicating a potential upside of 49.71%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 15.99%. Given Avantor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Avantor is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Avantor beats its competitors on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc. is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services. The company was founded by John Townsend Baker in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.