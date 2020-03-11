Barclays Lowers Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target to $69.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 57.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TD. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

NYSE:TD opened at $43.85 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $41.88 and a 1-year high of $59.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 20.73%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 709,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,419,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,747,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,830,000 after purchasing an additional 985,612 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

