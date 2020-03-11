Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT Lowered to $92.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.50.

RY opened at $67.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RY. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

