Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT Lowered to $92.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.74% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.50.
RY opened at $67.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RY. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.
