Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Cfra

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a $47.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00. Cfra’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.11.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $35.18 on Monday. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 107,692 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $4,846,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,030,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 24,220 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $1,090,626.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,603,225.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,787 shares of company stock worth $8,646,556. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 289,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 94,980 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 192,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 334,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 368,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after buying an additional 17,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 552,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,834,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

