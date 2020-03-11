ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Lowered to $50.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Cfra from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Cfra’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.35% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.59.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $34.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $787,934,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,656,663 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $627,973,000 after buying an additional 3,103,199 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,615,000 after buying an additional 2,689,765 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,007,587 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $845,884,000 after buying an additional 1,989,360 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,967,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $648,220,000 after buying an additional 1,732,033 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

