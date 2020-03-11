RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2020

RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RSA Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of RSA Insurance Group stock opened at $6.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92. RSA Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $7.75.

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

